Barbara “Barb” J. Maki, 82, Gordon, WI

February 28, 1943 - May 4, 2025

A Celebration of Life will be at Vintage Italian Pizza, 1201 Tower Ave. Superior, WI 54880 from 1-3 p.m., Saturday, May 10, 2025 for Barbara “Barb” J. Maki who passed away peacefully, Sunday, May 4, 2025 at Park River Estates Care Center in Coon Rapids.

Barb was born on February 28, 1943 in Superior, WI to Francis and Adeline (Machauski) Rep. She was united in marriage to David Maki on November 3, 1962. Barb worked as a clerk at Glass Block in Duluth for many years and at the Superior School District. Barb enjoyed spending time at her home on the lake and loved spending time with her family.

Barb is survived by her children, Michele (Tim) Castellano of Sartell, Annette Jacobson of Superior, WI, and Susan (Alex Moreno) Maki of Golden Valley; brother in law, John (Debby) Maki of Kenyon; grandchildren, Kristin Castellano, Dominic (Christina) Castellano, Maija (Matt Wittmer) Johnson, Ryan Oaing, Anders Johnson, Hailey Jacobson, and Vivi Moreno. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Dave; and parents.

Special thank you to the staff at Flourish Assisted Living in Golden Valley, Park River Estates Care Center in Coon Rapids, Favoured Hospice, and Emblom Brenny Funeral Home in Little Falls for all of their care.

Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Barb.