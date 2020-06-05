Barbara A. Spoden, 70, St. Cloud

March 2, 1950 - June 4, 2020

Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Barbara A. Spoden, age 70 of St. Cloud who passed away on Thursday, June 4, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Burial will take place at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Barbara was born on March 2, 1950 in Moberly, Missouri to Edward and Bernadette (Sis) Krischel. She married Ralph V. Spoden on March 14, 1970 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. Barbara was a Personal Care Attendant and cared for her son and grandson. She was a member of St. Anthony’s Parish and was an extraordinary Eucharistic Minister.

Barbara enjoyed being with her family, she enjoyed watching movies, doing her nails, her nails were her number one priority. Just being around her brought you joy!

Barbara is survived by her husband, Ralph; daughter, Dessie Kenning of St. Cloud; son, Clint of St. Cloud; two grandsons, Tylor and Avrre.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and infant grandchild.