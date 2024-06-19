Austin F. McDonough, 79, Richmond

May 18, 1945 - June 15, 2024

attachment-Austin McDonough loading...

Austin F. McDonough, age, 79 of Richmond, MN, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family and friends.

Austin was born May 18, 1945, in St. Paul to Patrick and Sarah (Port) McDonough. Dad shared many wonderful things growing up with all of his siblings, nieces and nephews. He and his family had a deep, loving bond. In high school he was proud to be on the track team. He had a winning time of 10:57 over a 1 7/8 mile course. After high school he enlisted in the Army. Austin was very proud of his service and all of his family who also served. He came home from Germany to marry the love of his life Barbara, on July 10, 1965, at Sacred Heart Church in St. Paul, MN. After they were married, they returned to Germany. He was honorably discharged in May of 1969. Austin started working at Ford Motor Company in St. Paul where they bought their first home. His daughter Julie was born in 1969 and his son Jeff in 1972. Austin and Barb built their second home together in Little Canada. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather who had a very deep love for his family. Austin worked very long hours to give his family the best life. He took his family on trips to every state except Alaska. Austin retired in 1999 and He and Barb moved to Richmond. They spent their retirement years with their children and grandchildren, while still traveling in the winter months. Austin enjoyed taking Barb to the casino, mowing the lawn, fishing, four wheeling trips and playing dice and Kings Corner with his family and dear friends. The highlight of his days was spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his children, Julie (Steve) Ullmann and Jeff McDonough; grandchildren, Brandon McDonough and Meghan (Dylan) Benson, Izabella Klever; great-grandchildren, Kyzer and Estella Klever, QuinnTessa Benson and one great grandchild on the way; siblings, Tom (Colleen), Jim (Sharon), Joan Traver, Mary Fryman; in-laws, Mary Kuskey, and Sue Mancini; many nieces nephews and friends.

Austin is preceded in death by his loving parents Patrick and Sarah; the love of his life Barbara; 2 great-grandbabies; siblings, Patty Smith, Katie Resemius, baby McDonough; brother-in laws, Joe Mancini, Jim Kuskey, Dan Fryman and special nieces, nephews and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN. Visitation will be from 9:00-10:45 a.m. on Tuesday in the church gathering space.