Austin Boucher, 27, Richmond

May 11, 1995 - March 19, 2023

A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN from 1:00 to 4:00 pm for Austin Boucher, age 27, who died March 19, 2023 at Regency Hospital, Minneapolis. A tribute to Austin’s life will be held at 2:00 pm. A private burial will be held at a later date.

Austin was born in St. Cloud, MN to Chris Boucher and Becky Schindele. While Austin entered this world physically challenged, he set an example for all of us about how to live life to the best of our abilities. He demonstrated endless courage while navigating any obstacles in his way.

Austin graduated from Rocori High School with honors and enjoyed participating in Knowledge Bowl and volunteering at the local nursing home. He continued his education at St. Cloud Technical College with an emphasis on psychology. Austin particularly was interested in history and was able to attend the inauguration of the first black president of the United States, Barack Obama.

Austin found a way to travel independently to various states. He pursued and experienced a wide array of cultural cuisines. He was a strong advocate for people with disabilities and equality for all.

He is survived by his mother, Becky Schindele; father and stepmother, Chris and Melissa Boucher; siblings, Morgan, Dawson, Maddie and Avery; grandparents, Bill and Adeline Boucher and Ken and Laurie Schindele.

The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the many medical facilities and staff that provided care to Austin throughout his life, in particular Minneapolis Children’s Hospital, Gillette Hospital, and especially Regency Hospital of Minneapolis.

Memorials are preferred and donations will be made to Austin’s most cherished foundations.