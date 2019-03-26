Audrey Meierhofer, 81, Watkins

February 23, 1938 – March 23, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Watkins, MN for Audrey Meierhofer, who died Saturday, March 23, at Cherrywood Advanced Living in Richmond. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond. The visitation will continue on Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m. at the church.

Audrey was born on February 23, 1938 in Albany, MN to Frank and Gertrude (Kohorst) Wohletz. She married Gerald Meierhofer on June 2, 1959 in Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany, MN. Audrey was a homemaker, farm wife and a cook in food service. She enjoyed flowers, cardinals, bingo, playing cards, puzzles, family gatherings, and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Tim (Shirley), Brian, John (Stephanie), Deanna (Arne) Frank, Jenny (Mike) Ebensteiner; siblings, Eileen Dingmann, August (Shirley) Wohletz, Judy (Rich) Mareck; sister-in-law, Kathy Wohletz; grandchildren, Chad, Nick, Heather, Melissa, Tanner, Breane, Travis, Jordan, Noah, Addy, Isaac; and 8 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald; and brothers, Donald Kleve, Roger Wohletz, and Frank Wohletz Jr.

Audrey's family would like to thank the staff at Cherrywood Advanced Living and St. Croix Hospice for the wonderful care of their mother.