Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Make Stops in ND and Minnesota

So, it's a normal day. You are working as a barista at Caribou, running the drive through... along comes a vehicle, you look at the customers and you see it's movie/TV stars Ashton Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis are suddenly at your window picking up their smoothie order. They made a stop in Fergus Falls along I-94 at the Caribou Coffee located along College Way.

This kind of thing doesn't happen that often. Apparently they had been traveling alson I-94 making some stops in North Dakota to see the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame in Medora and also the Frontier Village in Jamestown. Maybe they heard about how great this area of the midwest is from fellow actor Josh Duhamel. He's originally from North Dakota and does some tourist ads for the state. That is just my guess, however.



The thing that I love about this is that they were totally willing to take a picture with fans. You don't always know what you are going to get when you run into a celebrity out in the wild. Sometimes what you expect isn't always what you get, and it's great to see that these two are super friendly. But if you are a celebrity and you are touring places and making stops at coffee shops, you have to expect that people are going to recognize you and be ready for that. It's just the way were are... a brush with fame.

It's cool.

