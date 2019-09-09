Arnold Dean Sowers, 66, Little Falls

October 22, 1952 - September 7, 2019

Arnold Dean Sowers was a baby boy of a set of twins born on October 22, 1952, to Everett and Betty (Monk) Sowers of East St. Paul, Minnesota. Arnold was raised in East St. Paul where he attended East St. Paul Schools and then attended Johnson High School. While in school Arnold loved to play hockey taking the passion for sports into adulthood playing on United States Army softballs teams. In 1972 Arnold joined the United States Army, serving his country for three years. Arnold for many years owned the restaurant “Knotty Pine” in Pierz, after selling the restaurant he worked as a bus driver. During his last years of working Arnold used his caring heart to care for adults with special needs.

On November 26, 1986 Arnold married Mary Wilkinson the couple was married for 19 years and later divorced. They were blessed with four children, Aaron, Andrew, Dean and Lakeisha. Arnold as an extreme Minnesota Sports Fan, always cheering on his teams no matter if they were winning or losing. He also enjoyed Nascar, riding ATV’s, fishing and hunting. He loved adventure and speed! Arnold knew the answer to any sports trivia question, loved playing 500, cribbage and even sometimes could be found at the black jack table.

Arnold was the man that introduced camping, fishing and hunting to his children, passing on a love for the outdoors. Arnold was celebrating 28 years of sobriety. This is something that he worked hard to become, worked harder to stay and was proud of overcoming this addiction. He was kind to everyone that he ever met, happy to see you and his funny personality made you never forget him. These memories will forever be in the hearts of his family.

Arnold passed away after a five-month battle with cancer at the St. Cloud Hospital on Saturday, September 7, 2019. He is preceded in death by his mother, Betty Sowers. He is survived by his father, Everett Sowers, Everett’s special friend, Lois; children, Aaron (Kala) Sowers, Andrew (April) Sowers, Dean (Samantha) Sowers and Lakeisha Sowers; grandchildren, Hazel, Reece, Vanessa, Brynlee, Brekken and Drew; siblings, twin sister Connie (Tom) Longworth, Kathy Finn, Debbie (Mark) Gavett; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will take place on Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Emblom Brenny Funeral Home in Little Falls at 11:00AM. Visitation will take place on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a prayer service at 6:00 PM at the Funeral home. Visitation will resume the day of the funeral one hour prior. Burial will take place immediately following at the Minnesota State Cemetery in Little Falls.