Arnold Bruder, 100, Long Prairie

November 10, 1923 - December 31, 2023

attachment-Arnold Bruder loading...

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM, Thursday, January 4, 2024 at the Saint Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie, MN for Arnold Bruder who passed away on December 31, 2023 at his home in Long Prairie. A rosary will be prayed at 9:00 AM and the visitation will take place at the church two hours prior to the service.

Arnold John Bruder was born on November 10, 1923 to Arthur and Regina (Thill) Bruder in Iona Township. Arnold attended country school thru the 8th grade. He worked for area farmers and was drafted into the Army in 1944, serving our country in the 57th Infantry during World War II. On October 14, 1953 he was united in marriage with Jeanette Jenc at St Anthonys church in Padua, MN. They moved and lived in Osseo, MN until returning to Long Prairie in 1965 and dairy farmed for 30 years, retiring in 1995.

Arnold enjoyed the country life. Over his lifespan, he went from farming with horses to his John Deere tractors. Never was there a lack of work. Between the morning and evening milking there were crops to tend, wood to cut and sheds to build. He thrived on the hard work. When the sun went down, he liked tapping his foot to Box Car Willie and old-time music. A highlight for him was going to town for a night of dancing with Jeanette and spending time with cousins and friends. Arnold would not allow any of this, work or play, to prevent him from being in church on Sunday. His Catholic faith was important to him.

Family, a meat and potato meal, blackberry brandy, his ’58 Chevy and anything John Deer were on his list of simple favorite things. Arnold was determined to celebrate his 100th birthday. He was able to do so with the loving support of his wife of 70 years, his children, and grandchildren. Though he will be dearly missed, all are grateful for how he was able to pass away peacefully.

Arnold is survived by his wife Jeanette; sons Vernon (Lori) of Long Prairie, Lynn (Julie) of Clotho and Lee of Long Prairie; daughters Janet Lewis (Robert) of Perham, Nina Twardowski (Alan) of Alexandria, Amy Ebnet (Mike) of Long Prairie and Gail Snyder (Nathan) of Apple Valley; brother, Warren (Ollie)Bruder in Indianapolis, IN; 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Irene Reznechek (Chuck); brothers Clarence (Marge), Clyde (Josie) and Ivan Bruder.