Arnold “Arnie” Andrew Kahara, 73, St. Cloud

November 18, 1948 - June 25, 2022

A Celebration of Life service for Arnold “Arnie” Kahara, 73, of St. Cloud, MN, will be at 6:00 PM Thursday, June 30th, 2022, at Northland Bible Baptist Church in St. Cloud, MN. A visitation and lunch will be from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM prior to the service.

The internment service will be at 11:00 AM Friday, July 1st, 2022, at Lakeside Cemetery in Wright, MN.

Arnie passed away peacefully while surrounded by his loving family, living life fully and courageously with metastatic cancer since 2020. He trusted his loving Savior to provide strength for each day until the Lord brought him home to Heaven.

Arnie was born November 18th, 1948, in Cloquet, MN, to Unto and Doris (Beck) Kahara. He is survived by his older brother Bruce (Judy) Kahara and four sisters Sue (Kenny) Koivisto, Trudy (Ken) Okerman, Maryellen (Bob) Zuk, and Kathy (Mo) Boudlali. These six Kahara siblings enjoyed a happy home on a small farm in Cromwell, MN, and continued to be life-long friends.

Arnie served in the US Naval Reserve. During this time, Arnie put his faith in the Lord Jesus Christ as his Savior. Upon his honorable discharge from the Navy, he earned his accounting degree from UMD and eventually became the founder and owner of the accounting firm Arnold A. Kahara CPA, LTD in St. Cloud, MN. In 2019, Arnie was happy to have his son Andy join him as his partner in the firm. His legacy of excellence continues.

Arnie married the love of his life, Bonnie Jean Harp, June 20th, 1970, in Wright, MN. They celebrated 52 years of marriage building a wonderful life together with their children Chrissy (Pat) Prigge, Aimee (Dan) Reehoff, Andy (Beth) Kahara, and 9 grandchildren Bryce, Elle, Caden, Josh, Cole, Sophia, Audrey, Evelyn, and Hailee. Arnie was blessed by the joy, love, and laughter each one brought to his life.

Arnie was a faithful member and elder of Northland Bible Baptist Church and served consistently with kindness and integrity. He loved the Lord and His word, rising early every morning to read his Bible. He was gentle and generous; a loving and loyal husband, father, “papa”, and friend. Our loss is Heaven’s gain.