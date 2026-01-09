April 8, 1945 - January 8, 2026

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN for Arlene C. Scherping Viere, age 80, who died Thursday at Benedictine Living Community in Cold Spring surrounded by her family. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

A visitation will be from 10:00 a.m.-1:15 p.m., Wednesday, January 14, 2026, in the St. Boniface Church Narthex.

Arlene was born in St. Cloud, MN to Ambrose and Elizabeth (“Alice” Ballmann) Scherping. She married Kenneth A. Viere on May 29, 1965, in Freeport, MN.

Arlene enjoyed being with her family (cooking, baking, golfing, biking, being on the lake, walking, dancing, traveling, and John Deere tractors). Most of all, she enjoyed her 4:00 p.m. happy hours with her best friend, Kenneth, overlooking Schneider Lake. In Arlene’s retirement years, she enjoyed baking and sharing her baked goods with Catholic Charities, friends, and family. The grandchildren will always cherish all their fond memories of their grandma.

Arlene was a member of St. Boniface Church and Christian Women.

Arlene is survived by her husband, Kenneth A.Viere; children, Sheila (Joe), Jade (Jeanne), Todd (Angela), Tate (Jewels); siblings, MaryAnn, Dolores “Toots,” Donnie and Rick; grandchildren, Zach, Joshua, Jared, Justin, Elleanna, Elisabeth & Laina and one great grandchild on the way in May.