Arlene Holthaus, 86, Cold Spring

December 13, 1934 - January 21, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Arlene Holthaus, age 86, who died Thursday at the Assumption Home, Cold Spring. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Those attending the services must maintain social distancing and wear a mask. The service will be live-streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

A visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Monday, January 25, 2021 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring.

Arlene was born at home in Wakefield Township to John and Barbara (Theis) Schreifels. She married Robert Holthaus September 29, 1954 in St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN.

Arlene was a homemaker and worked as a nursing aid at the Assumption Home. She was a foster parent and religious ed teacher. Arlene loved knitting, crocheting, embroidering, playing cards, bingo and fishing when she had the chance. She was a member of St. Boniface Christian Women.

She is survived by her children, Bernice (Orville) Willenbring, James (Julia), Ruth Schultz, Lucy (Arnie) Buermann, Roger (Connie), Daniel (Brenda), Susan (Cyril) Buermann, Robert, Jr. (Barb); son-in-law, James Gertken; siblings, Vernon (Jane) Schreifels, Cecilia Gertken, Fran Meierhoffer, Mary (Thomas) Schutz; sister-in-law, Mildred Schreifels; 23 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her daughters, Shirley Gertken, Jeanie Holthaus; brothers, Eugene Schreifels, Cyril Schreifels, Jerome Schreifels, and sister, Monica Pelzer.