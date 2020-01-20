Arlene E. (Kirchoff) Cielinski, 88, Sauk Rapids

August 2, 1931 - January 17, 2020

A Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Arlene E. (Kirchoff) Cielinski, 88 of Sauk Rapids who passed away peacefully on Friday January 17, 2020 at Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Robert Harren will officiate and burial will be at St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery in Duelm at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Wednesday at the funeral home.

Arlene Elizabeth Cielinski was born on August 2, 1931 in Duelm to Henry and Emma (Kampa) Halfman. She grew up in Duelm on a farm with 5 siblings. Arlene was united in marriage to Hubert Kirchoff in 1954 and he passed away in 1979. She then was united in marriage to Greg Cielinski in 1988 and he passed away in 2005. Arlene lived all of her life in the Sauk Rapids area and worked as a homemaker and sales clerk. She loved to craft and enjoyed embroidering, crocheting and quilting. Arlene also enjoyed playing 500, baking, going to the casino, camping, and spending time with her family. She was very loving, kind, stylish, hardworking, and had a great sense of humor. Most importantly, she was very proud of her family and her family was very proud of her.

Survivors include her children, Deb (Bill) Corrigan of Big Lake, Terri (Stuart) Nelson of Princeton, David (Cindy) Kirchoff of Clear Lake, Judy (Joe) Teff of Clear Lake, Carol Dudek (Jay Gabriel) of Katy, TX, Sue (Doug) Rengel of St. Cloud, Joan (Dan) Carlson of Sartell, and Pat (Michael) Laqua of Big Lake; sisters, Marge Stanfield, Mary Jane (Merlin) Vanderweyst, and Geraldine Foster; brother, Gerald Halfman; brother-in-law, Stan Moeller; 17 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren with one on the way. Arlene is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Hubert Kirchoff and Greg Cielinski; daughter, Bonnie; sister, Jean Moeller; and two great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.