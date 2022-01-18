Arlene A. Theisen, 73, Waite Park

March 17, 1948 - January 13, 2022

Services will be held at a later date for Arlene A. Theisen, 73, of Waite Park who passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022.

Arlene was born on March 17, 1948 in St. Cloud to Walter and Aegidia “Kitty” (Schlangen) Theisen. She graduated from Cathedral High School and the St. Cloud V-Tech with her nursing diploma. Arlene worked as an LPN until retirement, most recently with Central Minnesota Neurosciences.

She enjoyed dancing, playing her concertina and bullshitting.

She is survived by her siblings, Carol Wurzburger, Michael E. (Janie) Theisen, LuAnn (Alan) Klein; special friend, Ray Theis; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.