Area Law Enforcement Slow To Jump On Social Media Bandwagon [AUDIO]
UNDATED - More and more law enforcement agencies are turning to social media sites to get their message out.
A recent survey says 81 percent of police departments and sheriffs departments are on some form of social media.
However, none of the Sheriff's offices in the tri-county area have a Facebook page or Twitter account. And Sartell is the only police department in the metro area using Facebook. Chief Jim Hughes says it's been a great tool, and they wish they could use it more.
Waite Park Community Service officer Alicia Mages says they've talked about setting up a Facebook page, but it's been a long process and they would still have to draft a city policy before they could start using social media.
Resources
Sartell's Facebook page