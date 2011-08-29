Area Law Enforcement Slow To Jump On Social Media Bandwagon [AUDIO]

UNDATED - More and more law enforcement agencies are turning to social media sites to get their message out.

A recent survey says 81 percent of police departments and sheriffs departments are on some form of social media.

However, none of the Sheriff's offices in the tri-county area have a Facebook page or Twitter account. And Sartell is the only police department in the metro area using Facebook. Chief Jim Hughes says it's been a great tool, and they wish they could use it more.