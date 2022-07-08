Ardyce E. (Ittel) Haarstick, 92, St. Cloud

December 14, 1929 – July 4, 2022

Ardyce E. (Ittel) Haarstick of St. Cloud was called to her eternal home on July 4, 2022, at the age of 92, with her children by her side.

She was born on December 14, 1929, to Henry and Eleanor (Hahn) Ittel, in Waconia, MN. She brought into God’s family through Holy Baptism at St John’s Lutheran Church in Young America, MN on January 12, 1930. Ardyce confirmed her vows at St James Lutheran Church, in Howard Lake, MN; with Colossians 3 verse 17.

On September 4, 1954, Ardyce was united in marriage to Keith C. Haarstick at St James Lutheran Church in Howard Lake. The Lord blessed their union with 67 years pf marriage and 4 wonderful children.

She grew up on a farm her first few years and stayed with her grandparents often in Mayer. Her family then moved to Excelsior, Fairfax, and Howard Lake. She graduated from Howard Lake High School in 1948. She was the school’s first Homecoming Queen in 1947. She worked at Ittel’s Meats until her marriage.

Her and Keith lived in Minneapolis, working at Sanford Dress Co, Zingmaster bakery and Fridley Lumber Co. In 1968 they moved to Urbandale, IA. There she became a Day Care Provider for over 30 years. Children were the love of her life, and she shaped the lives of so many of them. She was very active at Mt Olive Lutheran Church, where she coordinated refugee families, held worship services at nursing homes, aided single mothers through their pregnancies and ran many fundraisers. She loved bible studies, reading, bird watching, humming hymns and socializing.

They moved to St Cloud, MN in 1999. Here she was also involved at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, where she coordinated Pairs n Spares, a senior group. She had many friends throughout her life.

Ardyce was preceded in death by her husband, Keith Haarstick, parents: Henry and Eleanor (Hahn) Ittel, niece Kimberly Massey, Brother-in-law Charles Banks and Dennis Massey; Sister-in-law Carolyn Ittel.

She is survived by her daughters, Brenda Streit, Jaclyn (Mark) Bogue; Sons Todd Haarstick and Troy (Tori) Haarstick. Her grandchildren: Drew (Shannon) Streit, Staci Streit, Jayme Streit, Jared (Heather) Bogue, Alexander (Maggie) Bogue, Taylor Bogue, Andrew Haarstick, Anna Haarstick, Aiden Haarstick, Ty Haarstick and Teran Haarstick. 2 great grandchildren; Jaxon Bogue and Cora Bogue. Brothers Allison (Lorna) Ittel, James Ittel, and sister Donna Ittel. Many Cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

A celebration of life service will be held Friday August 26, 2022, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in St Cloud, MN at 10:30 a.m. with lunch and social time to follow. Internment will be at North Crow River Cemetery in Knapp, MN. This well be a joint celebration, along with Keith Haarstick, who passed away earlier this year.