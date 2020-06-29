Ardis C. Reiter, 80, St. August

July 9, 1939 - June 26, 2020

Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary Help of Christians for Ardis C. Reiter, age 80, of St. Augusta who passed away at her home on Friday, June 26, 2020. Reverend Matthew Crane will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

Public Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at St. Mary’s Help of Christians Parish Center.

Ardis was born on July 9, 1939 in St. Cloud Minnesota to Edward and Alice (Benoit) Hinkemeyer. She married Robert Reiter on September 7, 1959 at St. Mary’s Help of Christians in St. Augusta. She worked at Creative Memories and was a manager of the St. Augusta American Legion Post #621. Ardis was a member of the Christian Women, and the St. Augusta Legion Auxiliary Post# 621, and volunteered heavily at St. Mary Help of Christians.

She enjoyed gardening, baking, cooking, and scrapbooking. Ardis especially loved the time spent with her family.

She is survived by her children, Kurt (Debra), Kris, Dale (Julie), Darrin (Melissa) all of St. Augusta and Douglas (Jenni) of St. Cloud; 15 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Dale Hinkemeyer, Roy (Delrose) Hinkemeyer both of St. Augusta; and many nieces and nephews.

Ardis is preceded in death by her parents; husband Robert in 2006; grandson, Rhett Reiter; sister and brothers, Mable Holthaus, Dean, and Lloyd.