Apollo To Pay Tribute To Senior Class At The MAC Wednesday

Apollo High School will pay tribute to its entire senior class with a "Be the Light" event at the Municipal Athletic Complex Wednesday night.

The baseball fields will be illuminated from 8:20-8:40 p.m. and a slide show featuring the entire senior class will be presented on the MAC's video board.

"Be a Light" was originated by the Minnesota State High School League's John Millea as a way to pay tribute to the students and athletes who had their senior year cut short. Schools have been lighting up their athletic fields for 20 minutes a week in honor of the class of 2020.