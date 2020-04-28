Apollo To Pay Tribute To Senior Class At The MAC Wednesday

Joe Faber Field, photo by WJON.com's Alex Svejkovsky

Apollo High School will pay tribute to its entire senior class with a "Be the Light" event at the Municipal Athletic Complex Wednesday night.

The baseball fields will be illuminated from 8:20-8:40 p.m. and a slide show featuring the entire senior class will be presented on the MAC's video board.

"Be a Light" was originated by the Minnesota State High School League's John Millea as a way to pay tribute to the students and athletes who had their senior year cut short. Schools have been lighting up their athletic fields for 20 minutes a week in honor of the class of 2020.

