Anthony “Tony” Schulzetenberg, 92, Sartell, formerly of St. Cloud

October 17, 1929 - October 5, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 17, 2022, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Anthony “Tony” Schulzetenberg, age 92 of Sartell, formerly of St. Cloud, who passed away on October 5, 2022. Reverend Vincent Lieser will officiate. The Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery at Camp Ripley, Little Falls, Minnesota. Friends may call at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday October 16, 2022, and one hour prior to the services Monday at the church in St. Cloud. Prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the funeral home.

Tony Schulzetenberg was born in Spring Hill, Minnesota, on October 17, 1929, to Gerhard and Clara (Schwegman) Schulzetenberge. He graduated from Melrose High School in 1947 and from St. John’s University in 1951. He married Mary Jane Holdvogt on December 29, 1951, in Melrose shortly before entering the military. He served with the famed 82nd Airborne Division and with the XVIII Airborne Corps. He started his teaching career at Holdingford High School. Followed by nine years in Ely, Minnesota, and 21 years at St. Cloud State University. He earned a master’s degrees at St. Cloud State and the University of Minnesota, and a doctorate at the University of North Dakota. He worked in the library at St. Cloud State and taught in the Center for information Media with school library media centers and teacher education as his main areas of interest. Throughout his teaching career he held leadership positions in local, state and national professional organizations and was a contributor to several books and professional magazines. He was currently a member of the Eagles and the American Legion, among others.

Tony will be remembered by his many friends for his friendly nature; his enthusiasm for life; his love for golf, cards, and casinos; reading, writing, sports and music. He especially enjoyed the many years he spent winters in Arizona. He was never at a loss to share a story or two with his friends.

Survivors include his loving companion Karyn Hanson of Lakeville; sons Daniel (Linda) of Minneapolis, Gary (Laurie) of Plymouth, David (Donna) of St. Augusta, Alan (Laurie) of St. Augusta, Gregory (Katie) of Eveleth; grandchildren Dustin (Briana), Ashley, Andrea (Tyler,) Betsy (Kyle), Danielle (Casey), Thomas, Hanna (Tom), Mitchel (Katie) and John. Great grandchildren; Nailani, Laia, Delaney, Brayden, Amelia, Vera, Archer, Riley and one due this month.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Mary Jane on February 16, 2008, and brothers; Albin, Fr. Robert, Leander and Wilfred.

Memorials are preferred to the American Heart Association.