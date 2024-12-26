Ansgar “Arnie” M. Rothstein, 92, Richmond

September 23, 1932 - December 25, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2024 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN for Ansgar “Arnie” M Rothstein age 92, who died Wednesday, December 25, 2024, at Benedictine Assumption Home. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

There will be a visitation from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. in Sts. Peter and Paul church narthex prior to the service.

Arnie was born on September 23, 1932 in Richmond, MN to Jacob and Lucy (Weismann) Rothstein. He married JoAnn Nett on September 16, 1961, in St. Martin Catholic Church, St. Martin, MN. Arnie served in the U.S. Army from 1955-1957 in Korea. He attended country school until 8th grade, then worked on the family farm and went to school to receive his GED. Arnie continued on to St. Cloud Business College to earn his CPA. He owned Arnie Rothstein Accounting in Eden Valley for many years. Arnie was very active in the community, serving on various boards including Sts. Peter and Paul Church and Assumption Home. He was a member of the American Legion, Knights of Columbus and Catholic United Financial.

He is survived by wife, JoAnn; children, Randy (Mary), Jean (Dale) Stang, Lisa (Patrick) Schmitz; sister, Clara Heinze; in-laws, Rita Rothstein, Bernard Gohmann, Agnes Rothstein, and Harold Fischer; 6 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Debra Rothstein Deanovic; siblings, Roman, Bill, Mark, Ambrose, Martha Torborg, Chris, Ben, Sylvester,Andrew, Martin, Matthew, Louise Gohmann, Victor, and Rosemary Fischer; 3 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Services are with the Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring, MN.