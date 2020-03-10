Annette “Nettie” J. Hoeschen, 87, St. Cloud

February 8, 1933 - March 5, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Annette “Nettie” J. Hoeschen, age 87, of St. Cloud who died Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud and also one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday.

Annette was born February 8, 1933 to Cecil and Laura (Van Hale) Noggle in St. Cloud. She married Charles Hoeschen on May 25, 1957 at the Holy Spirit Church in St. Cloud. Annette was a quiet, loving person who was always there for anybody in need. She enjoyed camping, crocheting, baking Christmas cookies and sewing. Annette had the biggest heart and will be dearly missed by all.

Annette is survived by her children, Timothy (Karen) of Sartell, Dana of St. Paul , Brian of St. Cloud, Donna (David) Webster of Mayer; grandchildren, Nicole Cady, Jesse Hoeschen, Christopher Hoeschen, Charles Webster, Samantha Fautsch; great grandchildren, Gavin, Vincent, Olivia, Eliot, Charli Jean, Easton and Austin; sisters, Jean Wallak of Sauk Rapids, Sharon Reed of Sauk Rapids; brother, John of Milaca.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles; infant sister, Margaret; siblings, Marcella Zieglmeier, Rosemarie “Binky” Lauer, Dennis Noggle, Robert Noggle.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Tri-County Humane Society.