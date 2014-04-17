Anna Marie’s Adding Building For Pets [AUDIO]
Anna Marie's Alliance is adding a building to be used by resident's pets. Anna Marie's is trying to cater to victims of domestic violence by allowing for their pets to be placed on their grounds in a building next to their facility. Many residents are fearful of calling for help but of fear for their pets so Anna Marie's is fundraising to make this new building happen. I talked with Anna Marie's Executive Director Charles Hempeck today about their progress. Listen to the conversation below.
To find our more information on Anna Marie's Alliance go to to their website. http://www.annamaries.org/