Anna Marie’s Adding Building For Pets [AUDIO]

Anna Marie's Alliance is adding a building to be used by resident's pets. Anna Marie's is trying to cater to victims of domestic violence by allowing for their pets to be placed on their grounds in a building next to their facility. Many residents are fearful of calling for help but of fear for their pets so Anna Marie's is fundraising to make this new building happen. I talked with Anna Marie's Executive Director Charles Hempeck today about their progress. Listen to the conversation below.