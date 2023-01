Ann M. Stang, 94, St. Cloud

July 21, 1928 - January 17, 2023

Ann Magdalene Stang, age 94, St. Cloud, MN passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023 peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM at St. Mary’s Cathedral, St. Cloud, MN with a meal to follow. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 3:00 PM at the church on Thursday. Burial will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN, at a later date. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Ann was born July 21, 1928 in Royalton, MN to Math and Hedwig (Fussy) Gallus. She married Melvin E. Stang on May 25, 1948 at Holy Trinity Church in Royalton, MN. Ann’s favorite pastimes were crocheting, canning, fishing, embroidery, bowling and playing bingo. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Ann loved her family and animals, enjoyed the Minnesota Twins, Vikings and Gophers, and she never missed a birthday or holiday.

Ann is survived by her ten children: Linda Olson, Enumclaw, WA; Judi (Roger) Gerads, St. Cloud, MN; Tim, Waite Park, MN; Ted (Patty), St. Augusta; Thom, Tulsa, OK; Terry, Foley; Sandee (Dan) Swanson, Plymouth; Frank, St. Cloud; Janet Ramler (Mike Andreasen), Avon; and LuAnn (Rick) Bard, St. Cloud; 30 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; and 3 great great grandchildren (another arriving in February). Ann is also survived by sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Gallus and Geraldine “Jerry” Chmieleski.

Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Stang on February 22, 1992, infant daughter Ann, son-in-law Jerry Olson, daughter-in-law Lidia Stang, parents and 9 siblings.