Anita Marie LeBlanc (Sunnarborg), 79, Sartell

August 19, 1941 - March 27, 2021

Anita Marie LeBlanc (Sunnarborg), age 79 of Sartell, MN died on March 27, 2021 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta where she was surrounded by her family. She was born in Duluth, MN on August 19, 1941 to George and Helen (Jarvi) Sunnarborg.

Anita graduated from Esko High School in 1959 and went on to attend the Minneapolis Business College where she met Roy. They were married on October 29, 1960. Anita held various administration assistant and bookkeeping positions at a medical clinic in Golden Valley, the State Office in St. Cloud, and American Family Insurance in St. Cloud. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Cold Spring where she was active in POPS, organizing the annual meatball dinner, working at fundraising events, and helping in the church office. Anita loved cooking, bowling, golfing, entertaining, traveling, and spending time with her family and friends.

Anita is survived by her daughter Lynn (Scott) Holmvig of St. Cloud; granddaughter Danielle Holmvig of St. Cloud; sister Betty Barney of Taylors, SC.; and nine nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Helen Sunnarborg; husband Roy; son Brian; sister Nancy Parkko; and two brother-in-laws, Barney Parkko and Richard Barney.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Quiet Oaks and to CentraCare Hospice for the compassionate care and comfort they provided Anita and the family during her journey. The experience was positively impactful and life changing for all.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Peace Lutheran Church, Cold Spring, MN. Burial will be in St. Boniface Parish Cemetery. Those attending the service must wear a mask and maintain social distancing. The service will be recorded and posted to Peace Lutheran Church’s Facebook page at a later date.

A visitation will be Wednesday, April 7, 2021 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring, MN. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service, Thursday morning, at Peace Lutheran Church.