Andrew B. “Andy” Kiffmeyer, 83, Luxemburg

August 26, 1938 - January 20, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Andrew B. “Andy” Kiffmeyer, 83, of Luxemburg will be at 11:00 a.m. of Friday, January 28, 2022 at St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church in Luxemburg. Andy passed away peacefully, with family by his side, on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Country Manor in Sartell. Reverend Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Burial with military honors will take place in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday and after 10:00 a.m. on Friday both at Mary Hall in Luxemburg. A rosary will be led by the Luxemburg Knights of Columbus Council #17025 at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at Mary Hall. Masks are required for both visitation and Mass.

Andy was born on August 26, 1938 in St. Cloud to Lawrence and Catherine (Harren) Kiffmeyer. He grew up on the family farm in Luxemburg. After school, he proudly served in the US Army. Upon returning to Luxemburg, Andy began his career as a carpenter. He continued that profession for 45 years. Andy married Donna Killeen on April 18, 1964 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Andy was a very active member of St. Wendelin’s Parish and School. He served as the gravedigger and custodian for many years as well as working the church bazaars. He was also a member of the Luxemburg Knights of Columbus, the Luxemburg Lions and Catholic United Financial.

Andy enjoyed many years of bowling, building things and being active in the community. He will be remembered as a creative and simple man. He had many great ideas and inventions with many to be discovered. Andy often said “I have more time than money.”

One of the highlights of Andy’s life was being lifted up to touch the cross on top of St. Wendelin’s Church.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Donna; children, Tim (Sue) of Cold Spring, Troy (Emily Anderson) of St. Cloud, Lawrence (Tammy) of St. Cloud, Denise Kiffmeyer of Luxemburg; grandchildren, Paige (Brady) Ebnet, Derek (Sidney Anderson), Tristan (Emma), Drew, Angie, Daniel, Dwight, Michaela, Blake; great granddaughter, Rilynn Kiffmeyer; siblings, Jerome, Sylvester, Dolores Phillipp, Clarence (Judy), Loretta (Martin) Wieneke, Sally (Ralph) Schleper, Margaret (Billy) Notsch, Barney (Joey); sisters-in-law, Elaine and Rosie Kiffmeyer; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Mary; siblings, Joseph, Rosemary (LeRoy) Hoefer, Art (Nancy), Wendelin, Edward; brother-in-law, James Phillipp; nephews, Ryan Kiffmeyer, Jeff Killeen, Kevin Phillipp, Charlie Schleper; and niece, Kimberly Phillipp.

A heartfelt thank you to Country Manor Campus (Garden Cottage) and the Luxemburg community for all the love you showed Andy!

In honor of Andy, please wear suspenders!

Memorials are preferred.