An Open Letter Thank You To Minnesota Snow Plow Drivers

Dear Plow Drivers,

I wanted to take a moment out of my day to remind you how much you are appreciated all around the great state of Minnesota.

While some folks are able to work from home, many of us cannot. We appreciate you getting out of bed in the middle of the night, braving the unplowed roads to get to your rig and then spending the dark, cold overnight hours pushing snow for the rest of us mere mortals to get to work safely.

I was wondering what kind of mess I would find when heading to work at 4:30 this morning in my little Honda Civic, but then I saw you dutifully shoveling my street at 2 a.m. and it put my mind at ease. You are appreciated.

I see you out there, dealing with people who fly past you at 50 mph in a no-passing zone, putting your life at risk, while you try to get Benton Drive cleared. I see you out here dealing with people complaining about the snow at the end of their driveways. Again, you are appreciated.

We literally could not function in this state without you, plow drivers. I hope the people of Minnesota realize just how lucky we are to have you around. I know I do.

Yes, this "open letter" probably comes across as cheesy but I assure you I am being sincere. Thank you for all that you do for us.