Amish Benefit Haystack Supper This Friday in Milaca

Have you ever been to an Amish Haystack supper? If you haven't, you don't know what you're missing. I've been to a couple and I have to say, it's one of my favorite events to go to. I haven't been to one of these events now in over a year, so I'm excited for the opportunity to go this Friday.

Get our free mobile app

If you are looking for a great way to kick off your weekend, head to Milaca.

The Amish Haystack Supper Benefit is going to be held this Friday, May 21st from 4 pm until 7:30 pm.

All proceeds from this event are going to help pay medical and school expenses for the local Amish community, who help out many of our wonderful area farmers all over Minnesota.

WHAT'S ON THE MENU?

You never know exactly what kind of delicious treats and desserts you might find when you go to one of these events, but I can assure you, the home made tastes of every creation they bring to the table brings a sense of country cooking to your taste buds.

Some of the food items you can expect:

Garden fresh vegetables

Diced Ham

Hamburger

Chips and melted cheese

Delicious mashed potatoes

Rolls

Desserts

Bars

More than likely, you'll have a large selection of Amish made baked goods and candies to purchase and bring home to share with your loved ones as well. It's a super tasty satisfying Friday night.

LOCATION

Amish Benefit Haystack Supper

12856 70th Ave.

Milaca, MN 56353