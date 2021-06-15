American Red Cross Needs Your Blood- Amazon Gift Card Offered

The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe shortage of blood, and they need your help. The Red Cross uses blood for several things when you donate. They say that you can save 3 lives with each donation. According to givingblood.org the 3 components that have the potential to save 3 lives are red blood cells, plasma and platelets.

Right now, the American Red Cross is experiencing a shortage due to many trauma cases, organ transplants and now elective surgeries are on the rise again. These things have depleted the National blood supply. All blood types are needed, especially type O and platelets. The Red Cross is asking that anyone that can donate blood to please make an appointment as soon as possible.

There is also a bit of an incentive to donate blood. Anyone who makes an appointment and donates blood between now and June 30th, so for the next 2 weeks, will receive a $5 Amazon Gift Card via email. This is just to say thank you for donating. They have made it easy to make an appointment too. According to a press release, there are several ways to make an appointment to donate.

Schedule an appointment to give blood now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

If you are wondering about eligibility and the COVID vaccine, the American Red Cross states that in most cases if you have received the vaccine, you can donate, but it's important to know which vaccine manufacturer was the one you received.

You can check redcrossblood.org or call 1-800 Red Cross for donation centers. In St. Cloud the donation center is located at 1301 West St. Germain Street.