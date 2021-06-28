Am Red Cross Offers Free Gas for a Year for Blood Donation

The American Red Cross announced a couple of weeks ago that we are in a blood shortage and was reaching out to Minnesotans asking for donations, if you can. This includes all blood types. They also were offering a $5 Amazon gift card at that time for anyone who donates.

This shortage has continued and now, we, as a country are in a severe blood shortage. And now the Red Cross has upped their incentive program. If you make an appointment and donate blood you will receive a Red Cross momento, a larger Amazon gift card and a chance at some free gas. Who couldn't use that, with the gas prices expected to increase throughout the Summer?

As a thank-you, all those who come to give July 1-6 will receive a Red Cross embroidered hat by mail,* while supplies last. And, donors who come to give July 7-31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, plus a chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value).

How do you find out more about the gas incentive? You can visit the Red Cross website. This website will have all the rules and how the free gas will work.

According to a press release from the Red Cross, donors are needed in order to stop any patient care delay. So, if you are interested in donating, and you aren't sure if you are eligible, there is a website with information and a way for you to make an appointment. Also, the list of donation locations is available. No matter where you live in Minnesota, there is generally a location close to you.

Please check redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS for current blood donation centers days and hours.

If you have been vaccinated, you are most likely still eligible to donate, you will need to know the name of the vaccine manufacturer, however.