Alma R. Krueger, 89, Cold Spring

May 25, 1932 - June 6, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Alma R. Krueger age 89, of Cold Spring who passed away peacefully with family at her side on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Edgewood Sartell. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live-streamed on the church’s website at www.christcatholic.com.

There will be a visitation from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring. Visitation will continue Wednesday morning from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

Alma was born on May 25, 1932, in Cold Spring, MN to Math and Theresia (Keil) Hommerding. She married Gilbert E. Krueger on August 26, 1952 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring.

Alma was employed at Gold N’ Plump (Pilgrim’s Pride) for 20 years before retiring in 1997. In addition to farming with Gilbert, Alma was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed playing cards, dominoes, puzzles, gardening, embroidering, quilting, fishing and reading. Everyone loved her homemade bread. Alma was a member of St. Boniface Parish, Christian Women, and St. Julian’s Mission Group.

Alma is survived by her children, Linda Lou, Lora (Steve) Muggli, Kenneth (JoAnn), Randy (Viv), Cheryl (Randy) Bell, Tim (Becky), Michele (Jim) Taufen; 17 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Gilbert of 40 years; brothers, Ernest and Alquin; sisters, Elizabeth and Marie; and grandchild Madeline Taufen.

Special thank you to Edgewood Memory Care staff and Moments Hospice staff for their extraordinary and compassionate care of Alma.