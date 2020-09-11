Alice L. Phillips, 89, Cold Spring

October 19, 1930 - September 8, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Alice L. Phillips, age 89, who died Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Those attending the visitation, mass and burial services must wear a mask and maintain social distancing. The mass will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

A gathering of friends and family will be one hour prior to the mass in the church narthex.

Alice was born on October 19, 1930 in Cold Spring, MN to Henry and Anna (Lehnen) Theisen. She married Archie Phillips on July 6, 1972. Alice and Archie owned and operated SuperValu Foods in St. Cloud for many years. In her retirement, Alice enjoyed making and selling ceramics at craft shows. Alice loved spending time at their home on Grove Lake with family and friends. She was a member of the St. Boniface Christian Women and very active in the St. Boniface Parish Community. Alice also delivered Meals on Wheels for many years.

She is survived by her siblings, Donald (Mary Jane) Theisen, Roman (Rose) Theisen, Roger Theisen, Mary (Theisen) Jopp; sister-in-law, Bernice Theisen; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Archie; siblings, Robert Theisen, Stella (Theisen) Vogt and her brother-in-law, Marv Jopp.