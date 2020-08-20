Alice J. Peterson, 86, Sauk Rapids

June 13, 1934 - August 18, 2020

Celebration of Life will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, August 24, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2163 Mayhew Lake Rd., Sauk Rapids for Alice J. Peterson, age 86, who passed away Tuesday at her home. Rev. John Beck and Rev. David Hinz will officiate and burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Sunday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Monday at the church. Trinity Lutheran prayers will be at 7:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Alice was born June 13, 1934 in Benton County to William & Johanna (Vierkant) Kath. She married Roy Peterson on June 25, 1955 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids. Alice was raised in Sauk Rapids and lived most of her life in Foley and Nisswa. She was a homemaker and also drove school bus for the Foley and Brainerd Public Schools for 25 years. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Alice was a hard worker who enjoyed gardening, canning, sewing, dancing, singing, and living by the lake. She loved the holidays especially Christmas. She was a fantastic cook who made the best potato salad and sticky rolls and was known for her Christmas cookies. Alice had a great sense of humor and was very family orientated.

Alice is survived by her husband, Roy of Sauk Rapids; daughters and sons, LuAnn (Rich) Cameron of Pillager, Keith (Roxanne) of Rice, Lori (Kevin) Kramer of Gilbert, AZ, Jenny (Troy) Hallstrom of Mesa, AZ, Wendy “Sam” (Tim) Rohwer of Young America, Neil (Sue Johnson) of Jenkins, and Scott (Scott “S.J.” Johnson) of Denver, CO; sister, Jean Massmann of Luxemburg; 23 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. Alice was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Bill Kath.

Memorials are preferred to CentraCare Hospice.