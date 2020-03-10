Aldi In Waite Park Limiting Toilet Paper to One Per Customer

Aldi in Waite Park is limiting customers to one paper product per customer.

Signs posted in the story say:

Limit one toilet paper/paper towels/package of water. Due to high demand we are limiting these items. We apologize for the inconvenience.

- Waite Park Aldi Team

Panic buying basic supplies is happening all across America and the world right now. Hand santizer was one of the first items to be panic purchased, and now it is toilet paper.

Yes the coronavirus exists, and it is serious, but the best course of action is to listen to the Center for Disease Control and do what they say to avoid it. Clean surfaces, wash your hands, and avoid touching your face with unwashed hands have been the big ones. You can see all of the CDC's suggestions on their website.