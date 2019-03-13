Albert “Al” Bauman, 83, Little Falls

March 30, 1935 - March 11, 2019

Albert “Al” Bauman, 83 year old resident of Little Falls died Monday, March 11 at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls.

A Celebration of Al's life will be held on Saturday, March 23 at 11:00 A.M. at Faith Lutheran Church in Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 P.M. on Friday evening at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service and from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Saturday at the church. A full and complete notice will follow.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Faith Lutheran Church or the Little Falls Country Club Golf Extravaganza "Al Bauman Memorial."