Albany Man Arrested Following Motorcycle Crash

WAITE PARK -- An Albany man was arrested following a crash in Waite Park early Wednesday morning.

Waite Park Police Chief Dave Bentrud says around 2:30 a.m. an officer noticed a motorcycle driving erratically on 3rd Street North. Authorities say the driver of the motorcycle was observed speeding and running stoplights.

The officer attempted to make a traffic stop when the motorcycle crashed at the intersection of County Road 138 and 34th Avenue South. The driver of the motorcycle, 33-year-old Paul Heim, was arrested following the crash.

During the arrest, authorities say they found a large quantity of methamphetamine. Heim was first taken to St. Cloud Hospital and then booked into Stearns County Jail.

He faces charges of felony possession of narcotics and driving with a canceled-ips license.