Alban L. Mohs, 82, St. Joseph

April 19, 1939 - March 15, 2022

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Alban L. Mohs, age 82, of St. Joseph, who passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at the St. Cloud V.A. Medical Center. Reverend Blane Wasnie, OSB will officiate. Inurnment, with full military honors, will be in the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Heritage Hall in St. Joseph.

Alban was born on April 19, 1939 to Alois and Genevieve (Fruth) Mohs in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Al honorably served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1956 until 1959, attaining the rank of Lance Corporal. He was united in marriage to Rolandine “Rollee” Pietron on September 7, 1964 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. Al worked for the St. Cloud V.A. Medical Center as a Nursing Assistant, retiring in December of 1987 after 25 years of service. He was a member of the St. Joseph American Legion #328, Catholic United Financial and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph.

Al was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed his time with his children and grandsons, but he had a special place in his heart for his great-grandsons. In his retirement, Al enjoyed snowmobiling during the winter, fishing in the summer and wood working in between. He also enjoyed camping, traveling with his family and friends, his annual Canadian fishing trips and his daily meetings (having a beer) at the St. Joseph American Legion Post #328.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Rollee; daughters, Kam Mohs and Shannon (Brad) Hemme; two grandsons, Cole (Tristin) and Chase Hemme; two great-grandsons, Tucker and Tanner Hemme; brother, Harvey; sisters, Sadie Kunkel, Eileen (Donnie) Roeder and Dodie Ruegemer; brother-in-law, Jim Ryczyk, and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, William (Phyllis) and Gordon; sisters, Delores (Virgil) Winter, and Carol Ryczyk; sister-in-law, Mary Jo Mohs; and brother-in-law, Al Kunkel.

A special thank you to the staff of the St. Cloud V.A. Medical Center, especially Building 51-1, for their outstanding and compassionate care of Al.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.