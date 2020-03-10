Agnes M. Notch, 81, Sartell

November 28, 1938 - March 5, 2020

nkMass of Christian Burial will be 12:30 PM on Friday, March 13, 2020 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Agnes M. Notch, age 81, of Sartell who died March 5, 2020 at Country Manor Campus in Sartell. Rev. Tom Olson will officiate and interment will be in Assumption Mausoleum in St. Cloud. Visitation will be 4-8 PM on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and also one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 PM.

Agnes was born on November 28, 1938 to Alfred and Angeline (Bottema) Steichen in Austin, Minnesota. She graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School in 1956. She married Roger Notch in 1964. Agnes Catholic Faith was very important to her. She was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church where she was involved in the Befriender program. Agnes was a proud graduate of St. Gabriel Nursing School in Little Falls. She worked as a R.N. at the St. Cloud Hospital and retired in 1995. Agnes took every chance to be involved with her grandchildren. She always put her family first and also spent much time with her nieces and nephews. Agnes enjoyed her travels to Rome, Italy. Most of all, Agnes always had a smile.

Agnes is survived by her children, Michele (Tom Welle) Notch of Brainerd, Kevin (Maureen Borino) of North Providence, RI; grandchildren, Curran, Claire, Teigen and Addisyn; brothers, John (Jeanette) Steichen of St. Joseph, Donald (Aggie) Steichen of Waite Park; sister Mary Ann (Clarence) Eull of St. Michael and sister-in-law, Kathy Steichen of Marty.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roger; brother, Daniel Steichen; sisters, Marlys and Angeline Steichen and Kathryn Schueller; and brother-in-law, Larry Schueller.