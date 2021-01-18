Adella “Mano” Wollack, 81, Royalton

October 15, 1939 - January 15, 2021

Adella "Mano" Wollack, 81, of Royalton, died Friday, January 15, 2021 at Residence. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, January 22 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton with Father Roger Klassen officiating. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 A.M. on Friday at the church. Please remember to social distance and wear a mask if attending the services per the Minnesota Department of Health.

She was born October 15, 1939 on a small farm in St. Anna, the daughter of Theodore and Frances (Pyka) Jarnot. She attended country school and graduated from Holdingford High School with the class of 1958. She was united in marriage to Clinton Yackel on August 17, 1959 at Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Opole. Clinton died at a young age. She was married George Wollack on August 9, 1975 at Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Opole. The couple made their home in Royalton where they farmed. Adella was a stay at home mother and home maker. She was a wonderful baker; her specialty was Apple Pies! A few folks where even lucky enough to receive a pie from Adella. In her lifetime she enjoyed fishing, Sunday afternoon car rides, sitting on the front porch taking in all of Gods beauty around her, watching the Cardinals. Adella adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and was a member of the Christian Mothers.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Kaylene (Gary) Anderson of Royalton, Monica (Trent) Lemer of Sartell, Glen Wollack of Royalton, Marvin ( Becky) Yackel of Royalton; siblings, Angeline Lewicki of Mille lacs Lake and Laverne Justin of Rice, MN. grandchildren, Kelly, Gabby and Clint and great-grandchildren, Reed and Blake.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Clinton Yackel and George Wollack, parents Theodore (Frances) Jarnot; and a brother, Alphonse Jarnot

The family of Adella would like to thank family and friends for the wonderful support and prayers. Also a big thank you to Centra Care Hospice for the care given to mom. All of your thoughtfulness is very appreciated.