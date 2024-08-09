Adeline L. Yurczyk, 88, St. Joseph

January 22, 1936 - August 8, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 14, 2024at St. Stephen Catholic Church in St. Stephen for Adeline L. Yurczyk, age 88 of St. Joseph who died Thursday, August 8, 2024 at Arlington Place Assisted Living in St. Joseph. Rev. Gene Doyle will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, at the parish hall in St. Stephen and one hour prior to the services on Wednesday.

Adeline was born January 22, 1936 in St. Joseph to Victor and Mary (Gill) Bovy. She married Norbert Yurczyk on Tuesday, September 6, 1955 at the Church of St. Joseph and they were married for almost 65 years. Adeline was a member of St. Stephen Parish. She enjoyed farming, milking cows, her love for animals, helping her husband with seed corn sales, raising children, cooking for the family, baking bread and caramel rolls. She also enjoyed playing cards, gardening, canning, sewing and making quilts for her grandchildren. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Adeline had a big caring heart and love to host family get togethers and see the joy in everyone’s face. She enjoyed her last years at Arlington Place in St. Joseph with new friends and their families and staff. Adeline will be missed, but the love and values she brought to the world will carry on in her loved ones.

Survivors include her daughters and son, Linda Heinen of St. Joseph, Jerome (Deb Sauer) of Sartell, Joann (Vernon) Mehr of Richmond, Mary (Bill) Stein of Kimball; daughter-in-law, Tonya Hemminger-Yurczyk of St. Cloud; brother-in-law, Linus (Marilyn) Yurczyk of St. Wendel, sisters-in-law, Janet Yurczyk of Swanville, Sharon Yurczyk of St. Joseph; 13 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Norbert; son, Terrence; sisters, Marie (Fred) Salzer, Hildegard (Raymond) Ertl, Lorraine (Andrew) Evens, brothers-in-law, David, Dennis and Claude Yurczyk; sister-in-law, Patricia Yurczyk and Linda’s significant other, Bruce Fuchs.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt THANK YOU to all the staff members at Arlington Place, St. Joseph for the kind and compassionate care that was given to Adeline and with such passion, humor and professionalism and ALL the staff members of St. Croix Hospice whom also helped in the care of our mother.