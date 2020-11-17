Adeline E. Kurowski, 90, Princeton

May 8, 1930 - November 8, 2020

Adeline “Addie” Eleanore Kurowski passed away on November 8, 2020, at the age of 90. She was born on May 8, 1930, in Chicago, IL, to parents Michael and Mary (Kilichowski) Chwialkowski, but spent most of her life in Minnesota. Addie married the love of her life, Stanley Kurowski on June 1, 1949, and soon welcomed seven children into their home, along with countless friends, relatives, and stray animals.

Addie was one of the kindest people you could ever meet. She was a devoted Catholic, deeply generous, and gave her attention to anyone who needed it. Addie loved to laugh and joke around with family and friends while playing pinochle or watching Vikings and Twins games. An expert at crocheting, it was nearly impossible to leave her house without an afghan or two. Guests of her home often marveled at her ability to make flowers spontaneously bloom on artificial plants.

Addie is survived by her children, Linda Kujava, Wayne (Debbie) Kurowski, Greg Kurowski, Brenda Moos, Jeff (Jodi) Kurowski, and Wanda (Kevin) Grabow; sister, Bernadette (Roger) Pietruszewski; sister-in-law, Jeanette Chwialkowski; and brother-in-law, Larry Shore; 15 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Mary Chwialkowski; husband, Stanley Kurowski; son, Timothy Kurowski; grandsons, Joshua Kurowski and Joel Kurowski; sisters, Diane Shore and Evelyn Anderson; brother, Hilary Chwialkowski; brother-in-law, Louis Anderson; and son-in-law, Darrell Moos.

The family would like to thank the staff and volunteers of Elim Milaca who cared for Addie in her last few months. A special thank you to Greg Kurowski for his years of caregiving that allowed Addie to live at home as long as possible. We are forever grateful to Stephanie Kurowski, Addie’s granddaughter and best friend, for her constant love, attention, and guidance.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, November 20 at Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Princeton. Visitation will be one hour prior to Mass at the church. Fr. Kevin Anderson will officiate. Burial will be at St. Henry’s Cemetery in Monticello.