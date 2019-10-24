Adeline A. McCarney, 93, Eden Valley

May 28, 1926 - October 19, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Church of Our Lady in Manannah for Adeline A. McCarney, age 93, of Eden Valley, who passed away peacefully at Cherrywood Advanced Living Center on October 19, 2019. Fr. Jeffrey Horejsi will officiate and burial will be at St. Peter’s Cemetery, Eden Valley. Visitation will be after 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the church.

Adeline was born on May 28, 1926, to Henry and Rose (Widmer) Kummet in Eden Valley. She married Emmett McCarney on December 30, 1958, at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley. Before her marriage, she sang with the Assumption Church Choir. Later, Adeline was an active member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church until it closed in 1999, volunteering wherever needed and serving as parish bookkeeper and cemetery treasurer. She later joined Church of Our Lady, where she was part of the prayer line, sent countless cards to new parents upon their children’s baptism, and was a member of the parish quilting group. Adeline was Senior Vice President for many decades at the State Bank in Eden Valley, where she enjoyed helping friends and neighbors with their banking needs. Adeline was a woman of strong faith and humble demeanor. She offered a beautiful smile to everyone she met, a willingness to lend a hand wherever she could, and a mind always open to new challenges. She knew only how to do her best in every endeavor, and spent many of her hours in service to others.

Adeline is survived by her children, Mary (Steve) Lipinski of Faribault, Linda McCarney of St. Cloud, Margaret (Michael) Wolf of St. Paul, and Paul McCarney of Eden Valley. Adeline took great pride in her nine grandchildren, Matt (Nicole), Sean (Lauren), Erin, Connor and Caitlin Lipinski, Jared Braegelmann, and Alex, Rachel, and Adam Wolf. She is also survived by her brothers, George Kummet of Watkins and B. Jon Kummet of Shakopee; sisters-in-law, Arlene McCarney of Watkins and Molly Kummet of Denver, CO. Adeline was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Emmett who passed away on July 2, 2010; brother, Edmund Kummet; sisters, Agatha Kummet, Mary Jander, Laura Kummet, and Rose Mikulay.