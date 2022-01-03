Adele J. Grow, 66, Oak Grove

June 20, 1955 - December 27, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Becker for Adele J. Grow, age 66, who passed away Monday, December 27, 2021 at Sanford Health Hospital in Fargo, ND. Rev. Michael Kellogg will officiate and burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church on Tuesday.

Adele was born on June 20, 1955 in Robbinsdale to Clarence and Lois (Kolbinger) Hettwer. She was united in marriage to James “Jim” Grow on June 2, 1979. Adele worked as a Paraprofessional at St. Francis High School and provided childcare for family for many years. Adele enjoyed gardening, road trips, sewing, and spending time with her family. She was crafty, selfless, generous, loving, sweet, and affectionate. Adele was also wild, fun, and the life of the party. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Adele is survived by her husband, Jim of Cedar; children, Amanda (Dave) Abel of Mankato, and Luke (Ashley) of Dayton; siblings, Jeannie (Jim) Leitte of CO, Jack (Cathy) Hettwer of Oak Grove, Matt (Cindi) Hettwer of Andover, and Mark (Sue) Hettwer of Becker; and grandchildren, Evelyn, Isabelle, Zander, Landon, and Brooks. She was preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter, Alicia; and stepfather, Ralph Kottke.