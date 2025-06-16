Adam W. Elling, 38, St. Cloud

December 15, 1986 – June 10, 2025

attachment-Adam Elling loading...

Adam William Elling, age 38, of St. Cloud, MN passed away on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A Memorial Gathering Celebrating Adam’s life will be held from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM on Friday, June 27, 2025, at Wilson Park, 625 Riverside Dr. NE, St. Cloud.

Adam was born on December 15, 1986 to William and Denise (Bollingmo) Elling in Hutchinson, MN. He attended Hutchinson High School. Adam enjoyed being outdoors, especially camping, hiking, and fishing. He also enjoyed cooking for his family and friends, making people laugh, and all things Chris Farley. Adam will be remembered for his sense of humor and sensitive nature.

Adam is survived by his daughters, Halee Elling and Olivia Elling of Manchester, TN; parents, Denise Elling of St. Cloud, MN and William Elling of Forest Lake, MN; grandmothers, Lynda Erickson of Hutchinson, MN and Joyce Riege of Cosmos, MN; sisters, Arial Elling of Chaska, MN, Abbey Elling of St. Cloud, MN, and Alyzza Learned of Sartell, MN; and nieces and nephews Kendallyn, Felix, Kaleb, and Taylor.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Norman Bollingmo and Orville Riege.