Activists Seek 100 Percent Clean Energy Goal for Minnesota

ST. PAUL (AP) — Climate change activists have launched a campaign at the Capitol to move Minnesota toward 100 percent clean energy.

The House climate committee held an informational hearing Tuesday on a bill that sets a goal for Minnesota to get all of its electricity from carbon-free sources by 2050. It would build on a 2007 state law that set a renewable energy goal of 25 percent by 2025, which the state met last year, seven years early.

At a news conference, Rep. Jamie Long , of Minneapolis, said it's time for Minnesota to set its sights higher. Three other states have already made the same commitment.

Sen. Nick Frentz , of North Mankato, conceded the proposal faces an uphill fight in the GOP-controlled Senate but hopes to persuade Senate leaders to allow a hearing.