A Dog Named Monkey Up For Adoption This Week
Meet Monkey! Monkey came to us because her owner could no longer care for her. Monkey loves all types of treats and is very eager to please her human(s)! She would greatly benefit from positive reinforcement training and socialization.
She is known to be more timid and standoffish at first. She has been around other dogs and children, but it does take her time to feel comfortable with them. She would thrive in a home with older children and/or children that understand her boundaries. Monkey has done well with cats in the past but tends to play a bit too rough with them.
She prefers women over men; she will trust men after plenty of positive interactions. We always recommend slow introductions when meeting new pets and people. Monkey loves going for walks and would make a great running or hiking buddy! Monkey is also a big fan of stuffed animals and toys in general.
She would appreciate a variety of fun toys at home for playtime ~~ This gal currently weighs about 51 pounds. Come meet Monkey today! Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, microchipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care.
DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896
The Tri-County Humane Society is an independent, nonprofit animal shelter in St. Cloud, MN, providing quality services to people and animals since 1974.
Visit Animals
Monday - Thursday: 12 - 6:00pm
Friday: 12 - 8:00pm
Saturday: 11am - 5:00pm
Sunday: 12 - 5:00pm
Shelter Store Opens Earlier
Now in their new location on the same property!