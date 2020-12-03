92 COVID-19 Related Deaths in MN on Wednesday

ST. PAUL -- The state had the second-most COVID-19 related deaths recorded in a single day Wednesday. The Minnesota Department of Health says 92 people died.

Last Wednesday there was a record high of 101 deaths in a single day. Of the deaths yesterday four were in Stearns County and three were in Sherburne County. The state's death total is now at 3,784.

Nationally there were over 3,100 deaths in a single day for the first time, obliterating the previous record set in the spring.

As for new cases of the coronavirus, there were 6,166 new positive tests with 238 of them in Stearns County, 98 in Sherburne County, and 53 in Benton County. The total number of cases since the pandemic began is over 333,600, but more than 290,000 of them have already recovered.

The number of people who have had to be hospitalized is up to 17,623 with 3,911 of them spending time in the ICU.