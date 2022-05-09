5 Candidates Apply for Open Cold Spring City Council Seat

COLD SPRING -- The city of Cold Spring is looking for fill a vacant council seat.

City Administrator Brigid Murphy says former council member Shannon Miller recently moved out of the city and is no longer eligible to serve.

Five candidates applied for the open position including Ryan Hennen, Andrea Robinson, Tom LeGassa, Paul Waletzko and Stephanie Ferguson.

Murphy says the council plans to interview the candidates on May 18th, with hopes of swearing in the city's new council member at the May 24th meeting.

The new council member would then serve our the remainder of Miller's term which runs through December.