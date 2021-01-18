It's that time of year again. It's time for Catholic Charities Mardi Gras celebration; an event that raises money for two important events for Catholic Charities; Catholic Charities Emergency Services, which provides food, warm clothing and financial assistance to help people in need get back on their feet; and Catholic Charities Domus Transitional Housing, which provides temporary, service enriched, shared living transitional housing for mothers and their children.

MARDIS GRAS VIRTUAL IN 2021

The event this year, like many other things, is going to be virtual. The Mardi Gras celebration will be held this coming Saturday, January 23rd, with a pre show beginning at 7 pm, program at 7:30pm, and silent auction ending at 9 pm. The silent auction will be open this Wednesday, January 20th at noon.

The event is free and you can find it by clicking HERE now, or going to ccstcloud.org. You can also call 320.650.1643.