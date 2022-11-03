17 Record Highs in St. Cloud Since 2020

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- We broke another record high in St. Cloud on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says we officially made it to 75 degrees, which broke the record for the date of 72 degrees.

The National Weather Service says Wednesday was the 17th record high set in St. Cloud this decade.

Nine of the record highs were in 2021, five were in 2020 and there have been three so far this year.

They say there have been five record lows set this decade.

Four of the record lows happened in 2020 and one was in 2021.