15 Minneapolis Schools Switch to Online to Avoid Heat
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Fifteen Minneapolis schools that aren't fully air-conditioned are switching from in-person to online instruction to avoid a heatwave this week.
The schools will shift into online learning Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Highs in Minneapolis are expected to top out in the mid-to-upper-90s those days.
The schools plan to re-open on Friday, the last day of class for the year, so students can bring items home and teachers can close their classrooms.
