114 New COVID-19 Cases, 31 More Have Recovered

ST. PAUL -- The state of Minnesota has confirmed 114 new positive cases of the coronavirus, even as testing for new cases continues to be slow. The Minnesota Department of Health says there are now 1,809 confirmed cases.

They conducted 1,001 tests Tuesday.

Thirty-one more people have recovered bringing that total to 940.

Eight more people have died from complications related to COVID-19 bringing that total up to 87.

The number of people that are hospitalized today increased by 20 up to 197, and the number of ICU patients went up by 18 to 93.

The median age for ICU patients is 65 years old and the median age for the people who have died is 87 years old.

Locally Wright County now has 21 confirmed cases with one death, Sherburne County is at 11 confirmed cases, Stearns County is still at seven and Benton County is still at one.